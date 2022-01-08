Explaining the late fee provisions in regard to ITR filing; Kartik Jhaveri, Manager — Wealth at Transcend Capital said, "A taxpayer, who failed to file its ITR within the given ITR due date i.e. 31st December 2021, is liable for paying late fee if its taxable annual income is more than ₹2.5 lakh. There is difference between due date and last date. 31st December 2021 was deadline for ITR due date whereas ITR last date is 31st March 2021. So, in case, a taxpayer has missed to file one's ITR for AY 2021-22, he or she has a chance to file its ITR within the last date. But, the taxpayer is liable for paying late fee only when he or she has income tax liability. Since, there is no income tax liability on an earning individual if its annual taxable income is ₹2.50 lakh or less. So, such earning individuals need not to pay late fee if they file their ITR within the given last i.e. 31st March 2021."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}