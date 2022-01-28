ITR filing: This income tax return violation may land you in jail. Details here

Speaking on the late fee involved while filing ITR after the due date but before the last date; Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers said, "If a taxpayer has missed to file ITR by the given due date of 31st December 2021, it can still file its income tax return by given ITR last date of 31st March 2022 but the taxpayer will have to pay ₹5,000 late fee at the time of ITR filing if its taxable annual income is more than ₹5 lakh. In case, one's taxable income is less than ₹5 lakh, in that case the late fee would come down to ₹1,000." He advised taxpayers to file ITR by last date and avoid 50 to 200 per cent penalty on actual income tax outgo or prosecution for 3 to 7 years.