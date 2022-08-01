ITR filing: Time limit for ITR e-verification cut. What you need to know

“The data electronically will be the date of furnishing the return if the form ITR-V is submitted within 30 days after the date of transmitting the data electronically. In case, form ITR-V is submitted after the above-mentioned period, it will be deemed that the return in respect of which the form ITR-V has been filled was never submitted and it shall be incumbent on the assessee to electronicaly retransmit the data and follow it up by submitting the new form ITR-V within 30 days," CBDT said in its latest notification.