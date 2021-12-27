New year 2022 is about to begin. But within few days left in the year 2021, there are some important money-related tasks that one needs to complete by 31st December. These important tasks are income tax return or ITR filing, Aadhaar PF link, submission of life certificate for pensioners, etc. Failing to do these important tasks by 31st December 2021 may lead to inconvenience and monetary loss for the defaulters.

Here we list out 4 important money-related tasks that one should complete by 31st December 2021:

1] ITR filing: In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and technical glitches on the new income tax portal, deadline for income tax returns or ITR filing has already been extended several times. Now, the last date to file ITR for AY 2021-22 is December 31. Failing to meet this new deadline for ITR filing, a taxpayer will have to pay up to ₹5000 penalty.

2] Aadhaar PF link: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had made it mandatory to link Aadhaar number with one's EPF account. Deadline to complete this important task is 31st December 2021. Failing to link, EPF account and Aadhaar number by 31st December 2021 will lead to discontinuation of recruiter's contribution in one's provident Fund (PF) account. The provident fund regulator has also directed employers to get the UAN (Universal Account Number) of all EPF account holders Aadhaar verified.

3] Submission of life certificate for pensioners: Deadline for submission of life certificate for pensioners has been extended from 30th November 2021 to 31st December 2021. So, those pensioners who haven't submitted their life certificate have just few days left to do this. Failing to do this important task will lead to discontinuation of their monthly pension disbursal.

4] KYC of Demat and trading account: In September 2021, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) extended the last date for making Demat and trading accounts KYC (Know Your Customer)-compliant to December 31. Failing to do this may lead to closure of the said Demat account.

