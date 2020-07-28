ITR filing to investing for claiming deduction: 5 deadlines that end on July 31

The government had announced some relaxation in the eligibility norms for opening of Sukanya Samriddhi accounts due to the coronavirus lockdown. Sukanya Samriddhi account can be opened in the name of girl child on or before 31st July, 2020, who have attained the age of 10 years during the period of lockdown from 25th March, 2020, to 30th June, 2020. Otherwise, Sukanya Samriddhi accounts can only be opened up to age of 10 years only from the date of birth.