ITR filing to PAN-Aadhaar link: 5 money tasks you should complete by 31st March

2] PAN-Aadhaar link: Aadhaar PAN link last date is 31st March 2022. If you fail to link your PAN with you Aadhaar card, then in that case your PAN card will inoperative or invalid. Under section 272B, carrying an invalid PAN card may lead to ₹10,000 penalty. Also, one's TDS on bank deposit interest will get doubled. So, you should immediately check whether you PAN and Aadhaar card are linked or not. In case, it is not linked, kindly link them on or before 31st March 2022.