ITR filing to PAN-Aadhaar link: Top 5 money tasks to complete this month

5] Tax saving investments: There is just one month left for an earning individual to complete its tax saving exercise. So, one needs to make sure that it has deposited in tax saving funds like Public Provident Fund (PPF), ELSS mutual funds, National Pension System or NPS, etc. However, it is important to note that if an earning individual is unable to save then some of its spends under heads like tuition fee of child, principal repayment on home loan, etc. provide tax benefit to an income taxpayer.