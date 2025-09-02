ITR Filing: What happens if you miss the 15 September deadline? How much penalty is applicable?

ITR Filing: Taxpayers must file income tax returns by September 15, 2025. If missed, a belated return can be submitted by December 31, 2025, with penalties based on income. Individuals earning over 5 lakh face penalties up to 5,000, while those earning less face a maximum penalty of 1,000.

Riya R Alex
Published2 Sep 2025, 02:21 PM IST
Income Tax: ITR-6 is the income tax form for companies other than those claiming exemption under section 11.
Income Tax: ITR-6 is the income tax form for companies other than those claiming exemption under section 11.

ITR Filing: With less than two weeks remaining to file income tax returns (ITR), taxpayers should report their taxable income before the 15 September deadline. But what if you miss the deadline? In case you fail to file your income tax returns on time, the Income Tax Department still allows you to submit them later, but a penalty will be levied.

On missing the ITR deadline, taxpayers can file a belated return on or before December 31 of the applicable assessment year. For AY 2025-26, the due date to file a belated return is on or before 31 December 2025.

What is a belated return?

A belated return can be filed by a taxpayer who missed the original filing deadline after paying a penalty under Section 139 (4) of the Income Tax Act.

Also Read | ITR filing: Will the deadline to file income tax returns be extended this year?

What are the penalties for filing a belated return?

Taxpayers must note that penalties are levied on filing belated returns under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act. These fines are determined based on income level. Individuals earning over 5 lakh must pay a penalty of up to 5,000 for late return filing, while those with a net taxable income of 5 lakh or less face a maximum penalty of 1,000.

Also Read | Can salaried individuals change tax regime during ITR filing?

Income tax filing deadline

The last date to file ITR for Assessment Year 2025-26 (i.e. FY 2024-25) has been extended to September 15, 2025, from July 31, 2025, due to the “extensive changes introduced in the notified ITRs and considering the time required for system readiness and rollout of ITR utilities for AY25-26", the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) informed in a notification issued in May this year.

 

Also Read | Income tax returns: What is the deadline to file your ITR? Here's are the dates…

Conclusion

In summary, taxpayers are encouraged to file their ITR by September 15. If this deadline is missed, a belated return can be submitted. While late filings may incur penalties, it is preferable to avoid penalties for non-compliance.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or tax advice. Taxpayers are advised to consult a qualified tax professional or refer to the official website of the Income Tax Department for accurate and up-to-date guidance before filing their returns.

Income Tax ReturnsItr-filing
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceITR Filing: What happens if you miss the 15 September deadline? How much penalty is applicable?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.