ITR filing: Where should you declare foreign assets and income in the tax return form?

ITR filing: Anyone who is a tax resident and either owns a foreign asset or earns a foreign income during the financial year must fill out the foreign asset schedule.

Vimal Chander Joshi
First Published10 Jul 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Foreign assets include any of the following: foreign bank accounts, foreign cash value insurance contract or annuity contract, financial interest in any entity/ business, immovable property, foreign custodial account, among others
Foreign assets include any of the following: foreign bank accounts, foreign cash value insurance contract or annuity contract, financial interest in any entity/ business, immovable property, foreign custodial account, among others

When filing your income tax return (ITR), you should declare the income that accrues in India and the income that grows abroad.

The income Tax department on the X platform posted that you are meant to fill the foreign asset schedule as a resident income taxpayer if you own an asset abroad or have a foreign income. Put simply, if you own foreign assets or hold bank accounts abroad, you must complete the foreign asset schedule in your income tax return (ITR).

So, you are supposed to fill the foreign asset (FA) schedule in your tax return if only one of the following conditions are being met:

A. You were a tax resident of India the previous year.

B. If you own foreign assets or bank accounts.

C. If you have earned foreign income during the previous year.

Foreign assets include foreign bank accounts, foreign cash value insurance contracts or annuity contracts, financial interest in any entity/ business, immovable property, foreign custodial account, foreign equity and debt interest, trusts outside India in which you are a trustee, beneficiary or settlor, account in which you have signing authority, any other capital asset and any other foreign assets as held in Schedule FA.

Also Read | Review penalty for non-disclosure of foreign assets

Other conditions

It is pertinent to note that a resident in India must fill the foreign asset schedule for the foreign asset/accounts held at any time during the calendar year 2023, even if:

A. You do not have any taxable income, or your income falls within the basic exemption limit.

B. The same information is captured in any other schedule

C. The foreign asset is created/acquired from disclosed foreign or domestic income sources.

The last date to file an income tax return (ITR) is July 31, 2024.

10 lakh penalty

The Income Tax department also highlighted that the failure to disclose a foreign asset/income in the ITR can attract a penalty of 10 lakh under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 despite the acquisition of foreign asset out of disclosed income.

Also Read | Income Tax Return: How to choose the correct ITR form for tax filing
Also Read | ITR filing 2024: How to file income tax return online? A step-by-step guide
Also Read | ITR filing FY 2023-24: How to pay income tax using your credit card?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:10 Jul 2024, 06:30 PM IST
HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceITR filing: Where should you declare foreign assets and income in the tax return form?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

168.00
03:59 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-3.8 (-2.21%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.95
03:59 PM | 10 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Bharat Electronics

333.70
03:58 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-0.85 (-0.25%)

Ashok Leyland

225.95
03:52 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-2.4 (-1.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Capri Global Capital

225.65
03:49 PM | 10 JUL 2024
11.15 (5.2%)

Vardhaman Textiles

532.60
03:47 PM | 10 JUL 2024
26 (5.13%)

India Cements

295.50
03:29 PM | 10 JUL 2024
13.85 (4.92%)

NLC India

276.40
03:59 PM | 10 JUL 2024
12.9 (4.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in Money

    More From Popular in Money
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue