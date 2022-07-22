ITR Filing: Who Are Mandatory & Who Are Exempted To File ITR for AY 2022-23?

What if you fail to submit ITR on or before 31st July 2022?

To minimize the last-minute rush, it is advised to file the returns as early as possible before the deadline ends. If you fail to submit your ITR by the deadline, you will need to file a belated ITR and pay a penalty. Returns may still be submitted up to December 31 of the assessment year 2023 even if the ITR filing date is July 31. Therefore, the deadline for submitting a late return is on or before the end of the applicable assessment year. A belated return for 2021–22 may be filed up until December 31, 2022, or three months before the AY2023 ends on March 31, 2023, as per the guidelines set by the Income Tax Department. You must, however, pay a penalty on the belated filing of ITR. If you submit your ITR after the deadline of July 31, 2022, but before December 31, 2022, you will be subject to a penalty of up to ₹5,000. Nevertheless, the penalty for belated ITR will only be ₹1000 for taxpayers whose total income is less than ₹5 lakh. Additionally, a taxpayer may get a notice of investigation from the tax department if a taxpayer fails to submit the belated return for the fiscal year 2021–22 (AY 2022–23).