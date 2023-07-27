In light of recent discussions on social media, the risks associated with future & option or F&O trading came to the limelight yet again when a chartered accountant highlighted the risks of F&O trading on social media after filing a tax return for a client who had a ₹12 lakh salary and incurred a ₹14 lakh loss in F&O trading. "Filed a salaried ITR with 12 lakhs salary and 14 lakhs loss in F&O. Hope people realise that F&O trading and doing job simultaneously is not everyone's cup of tea," tweeted CA Nilisha Mantri about one of her clients. CA Nilisha Mantri's cautionary tale emphasizes that engaging in F&O trading while holding a job requires careful consideration and sufficient capital. "99% of Salaried Income Tax filers who are also dealing in F&O derivative & shares trading have reported and made losses! Salaried make losses in F&O, invest so much time and effort in trading and at the same time may not be able to give 100% to their Job. Salaried should invest time in developing their core skills to increase their primary salary income and target passive secondary steady income from rent, MF, etc in the long run," tweeted CA Chirag Chauhan.

The experiences shared by professionals like CA Chirag Chauhan and the analysis conducted by Sebi further highlight the challenges faced by individual traders.

“It is evident that a substantial number of traders have encountered losses in the equity derivatives segment," said Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech.

As we navigate the world of financial markets, it is essential to approach F&O trading responsibly and make informed decisions. Building our core skills to increase primary salary income remains a prudent strategy. While investing can be rewarding, it is crucial to be well-prepared and cautious before venturing into the volatile F&O trading realm. Let us encourage each other to seek expert advice, assess risk tolerance, and prioritize the stability of our financial futures, added Amit Gupta.

Earlier, ace investor Vijay Kedia pointed out the pros and cons of F&O trading, especially for a beginner who is nascent in stock market investing. The market mogul said that a beginner looking forward to minting fast money from the stock market enters F&O trading and finally ends up losing money.

89 per cent of the F&O traders lost money in FY22, market regulator SEBI data showed. And the average loss incurred by these F&O traders was around ₹1.10 lakh per head.

