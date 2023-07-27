"99% of Salaried Income Tax filers who are also dealing in F&O derivative & shares trading have reported and made losses! Salaried make losses in F&O, invest so much time and effort in trading and at the same time may not be able to give 100% to their Job. Salaried should invest time in developing their core skills to increase their primary salary income and target passive secondary steady income from rent, MF, etc in the long run," tweeted CA Chirag Chauhan.