ITR filing: Why taxpayers need to give quarter-wise breakup of dividend income?

Advising income taxpayers to report quarter-wise breakup of dividend income while filing ITR for AY 2021-22, Mumbai-based tax and investment expert Balwant Jain said, "In order to calculate the interest for the default in payment of advance tax liability, taxpayers are now required to give a quarter-wise breakup of dividend income received in a financial year. It will help taxpayer to save is income tax outgo as taxpayers now need to pay advance tax in the quarter in which the dividend income has been gained." Balwant Jain went on to add that even for a normal income taxpayer, if there is dividend income, it has to be reported in quarter-wise breakup otherwise their ITR form will be rejected.

