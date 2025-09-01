ITR filing: Will the deadline to file income tax returns be extended this year? Here's what expert says

ITR filing: As the month of September begins, several taxpayers may have already filed their income tax returns (ITR), while some are still rushing to report their taxable income before the deadline. With the final date for filing income tax returns approaching, questions may also arise about whether there will be another extension of the deadline for ITR filing.

When is the ITR filing deadline? The Income Tax Department announced that the due date to file ITR for Assessment Year 2025-26 (i.e. FY 2024-25) has been extended to September 15, 2025, from July 31, 2025, due to the “extensive changes introduced in the notified ITRs and considering the time required for system readiness and rollout of ITR utilities for AY25-26", the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) informed in a notification issued in May this year.

Will the ITR filing deadline be extended again? An extension to the deadline for filing ITR is unlikely this year, and most taxpayers are expected to adhere to the due date, according to Avinash Polepally, Business Head at ClearTax. Notably, there has been no official announcement from the department regarding any extension of the deadline so far, so taxpayers should aim to file their ITR by September 15 this year.

Why is the ITR deadline not expected to be extended? Release of ITR 1 forms According to Polepally, “The release of ITR 1 form in June this year has set a strong precedent, with filings happening much earlier than expected compared to last year. Typically, we see ITR 1 filers wait until closer to the deadline, but this year, the longer availability of the form has significantly accelerated their filing process, thus indicating proactiveness in taxpayers.”

Growth in filings “Despite delays in the release of ITR 2 and ITR 3 forms, ClearTax has witnessed an impressive 300% growth in filings for these forms over the past three weeks alone,” he said.

Since half of the filers have completed their tasks, an extension appears unlikely. Trends indicate that most taxpayers are set to meet the established timelines, the tax expert noted.

“Overall, the momentum has been remarkable. We are currently seeing a consistent 150% growth week-on-week. With about half of the total filers having already completed their filings, it’s evident that an extension is not likely to occur. Through internal trends, we see that most of the taxpayers are likely to adhere to the existing timelines,” Polepally added.