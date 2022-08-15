Nearly 15 days have passed since the last due date to file income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2021-22, and assessment year 2022-23. About 5.83 crore ITRs have been filed till July 31 which was the deadline for the mentioned assessment year. However, there are chances that even if you have filed your ITR on time, you might still face a fine of ₹5,000. If you have failed to verify your ITR despite filing it within the specified timeline, your returns will be rejected and hence will lead to a late filing penalty.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}