ITR filing: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath suggests this income tax hack to save money during income tax return filing
ITR filing: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath said that a married earning individual belonging to the Hindu community can use HUF and save income tax as HUF is treated as a separate entity.
ITR filing: As the financial year 2023-24 is about to end, earning individuals are busy finding out ways to save money meant for the income tax outgo. Some smart taxpayers would be busy planning their income tax for the next financial year as well. For a married taxpayer belonging to the Hindu community, Zerodha founder & CEO Nithin Kamath has suggested a hack while planning one's income tax return (ITR) for the next financial year. Zerodha's Nithin Kamath said that a married earning individual belonging to the Hindu community can use HUF (Hindu Undivided Family) tax benefits and save income tax as HUF is treated as a separate entity. He said that all deduction applies separately in HUF along with the individual deductions. Kamath shared this income tax return hack through a social media post using his 'X' account.