ITR form selection to bank validation: 5 mistakes that a taxpayer should avoid3 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 09:19 AM IST
- ITR filing: By not getting due credit for TDS deduction, a taxpayer's claim for ITR refund may get delayed
Listen to this article
ITR filing: The due date for income tax return (ITR) filing for the financial year (FY) 2021-22 and assessment year (AY) 2022-23 is 31st July 2022. So, an earning individual would be busy assessing their financials and documents related to them. However, while filing their income tax return, it has been found that an earning individual commit some common mistake that leads to rejection of their ITR, income tax notice or delay in ITR refund.