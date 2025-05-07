Details on rent, home loan, TDS: ITR forms seek more disclosures this year
Shipra Singh 6 min read 07 May 2025, 05:25 PM IST
SummaryTaxpayers should try to file their returns much in advance so that they get enough time to assess the ITR form applicable and file an error-free return, given the changes introduced this year.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : This year, taxpayers will have to make more disclosures even as compliance has been eased in the new Income Tax Return (ITR) forms.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less