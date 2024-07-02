Money
Mint Money: Confused about ITR forms? Here’s how to pick the right one
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 6 min read 02 Jul 2024, 01:14 PM IST
Summary
- While filing the ITR within the due date is crucial, filing it in the correct form is equally important to avoid income tax notice or penalty
As the tax filing deadline of 31 July looms, individuals and small business entities rush to navigate the income tax website to choose the right ITR form.
