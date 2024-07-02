Mint Money: Confused about ITR forms? Here’s how to pick the right one

There are certain exceptions to this. “Even if the taxpayer’s income is less than Rs.50 lakh, they cannot file ITR-1 if they made any profits with virtual digital assets such as cryptocurrency as it will be reported as capital gains," Nitesh Buddhadev, a CA and founder of Nimit Consultancy, said. “They also cannot file ITR 1 if he has unlisted shares or has any assets/income overseas," he added.