ITR forms for FY21 not yet prescribed
ITR forms for FY21 not yet prescribed

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2021, 06:21 AM IST Parizad Sirwalla

Once deduction on investment is claimed in FY20, it shall not be eligible in FY21

I made some tax-saving investments in June 2020. Will it be counted for FY21 or for FY20? How should I show this in my income tax return form? I still have time to make more tax-saving investments for FY21. Please clarify.

—Sanchita

For FY20, the income tax authorities extended the due date for making prescribed payments eligible for deduction under Chapter VI-A of the Income-tax Act to 31 July 2020, at the option of the taxpayer. So the deduction under Section 80C for the prescribed payments (tax-saving investments) made between 1 April and 31 July 2020 can be claimed either in India tax return for FY20 or in FY21.

Please note that the last date for filing tax returns for FY20 is extended to 10 January 2021 (for specified individuals).

Should you choose to claim a deduction in FY20, you would need to disclose the gross amount of eligible deduction (payments made from 1 April 2019 to 31 July 2020) in Schedule VI-A and the amount of deduction attributable to the period 1 April 2020 to 31 July 2020 is to be specified in Schedule DI. Once deduction on investment is claimed in FY20, it shall not be eligible in FY21. Further, tax return forms for FY21 have not yet been prescribed.

Parizad Sirwalla is partner and head, global mobility services, tax, KPMG in India. Queries and views at mintmoney@livemint.com

