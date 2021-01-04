ITR forms for FY21 not yet prescribed

Should you choose to claim a deduction in FY20, you would need to disclose the gross amount of eligible deduction (payments made from 1 April 2019 to 31 July 2020) in Schedule VI-A and the amount of deduction attributable to the period 1 April 2020 to 31 July 2020 is to be specified in Schedule DI. Once deduction on investment is claimed in FY20, it shall not be eligible in FY21. Further, tax return forms for FY21 have not yet been prescribed.