ITR guide for freelancers: Know the correct return form and filing process ahead of August 31 deadline

With the August 31 ITR deadline getting closer, many freelancers, consultants and other self-employed professionals are preparing to file their income tax return (ITR). Unlike salaried employees who receive a From 16 from one employer, freelancers often earn money from multiple clients and projects.
In many cases, freelancers also receive payments from foreign clients through services such as consulting, writing, design, IT development and digital marketing. While this income is often received in foreign currency, it is still fully taxable in India if the professional is a resident for tax purposes.
Any income generated through freelancing is treated as carrying on a profession or business under the Income-tax Act. The applicable tax return form depends on how they report their income in a financial year.
For AY 2026–27, the ITR filing due date is August 31, 2026 for taxpayers who are not required to get their accounts audited, while those covered under tax audit provisions, including eligible businesses and professionals, have time until October 31, 2026 to file their returns.
Freelancers should report income received from foreign clients under the ‘Income from Business or Profession’ head in their tax return. If your work falls under eligible professions covered by Section 44ADA and you opt for the presumptive taxation scheme, then you can file ITR-4.
However, for those who are not opting for the presumptive taxation scheme, or if they have other reporting complexities such as short-term capital gains, long-term capital gains exceeding ₹1.25 lakh, or additional business income, then ITR-3 should be used to declare the income for the financial year.
Foreign income should be first converted into INR and reported accurately, along with proper supporting records, said Pranav Sai S, tax expert at ClearTax.
If you have income from foreign clients, then advance tax also becomes applicable when the total tax liability for the year exceeds ₹10,000 after adjusting any tax deducted at source (TDS). Since foreign clients generally do not deduct Indian TDS from freelance payments, the freelancer is usually responsible for estimating and paying tax during the year, the tax expert said.
ITR-3 is applicable for individual and Hindu undivided family (HUF) who has fulfills the following criteria:
ITR-4 can be filed by a resident individual, Hindu undivided family (HUF), firm other than LLP, who has:
Before filing the return, taxpayers should reconcile their income records with available documents, including:
For those with foreign income, bank statements showing remittances and payment advices, exchange rate conversion details, FIRC or e-FIRA, foreign tax payment proof and Form 67, should also be maintained, according to the expert.
Freelance income is taxed as business or professional income after deducting eligible business-related expenses. The final tax liability depends on the applicable slab rates under the tax regime chosen by the taxpayer.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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