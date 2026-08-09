ITR guide for freelancers: Know the correct return form and filing process ahead of August 31 deadline

With the August 31 ITR deadline getting closer, many freelancers, consultants and other self-employed professionals are preparing to file their income tax return (ITR). Unlike salaried employees who receive a From 16 from one employer, freelancers often earn money from multiple clients and projects.

In many cases, freelancers also receive payments from foreign clients through services such as consulting, writing, design, IT development and digital marketing. While this income is often received in foreign currency, it is still fully taxable in India if the professional is a resident for tax purposes.

Which ITR form is meant for freelances? Any income generated through freelancing is treated as carrying on a profession or business under the Income-tax Act. The applicable tax return form depends on how they report their income in a financial year.

ITR-3: Applicable to freelancers maintaining regular books of account.

ITR-4: Applicable to eligible professionals opting for the presumptive taxation scheme under Section 44ADA.

For AY 2026–27, the ITR filing due date is August 31, 2026 for taxpayers who are not required to get their accounts audited, while those covered under tax audit provisions, including eligible businesses and professionals, have time until October 31, 2026 to file their returns.

What if you have foreign income? Freelancers should report income received from foreign clients under the ‘Income from Business or Profession’ head in their tax return. If your work falls under eligible professions covered by Section 44ADA and you opt for the presumptive taxation scheme, then you can file ITR-4.

However, for those who are not opting for the presumptive taxation scheme, or if they have other reporting complexities such as short-term capital gains, long-term capital gains exceeding ₹1.25 lakh, or additional business income, then ITR-3 should be used to declare the income for the financial year.

Foreign income should be first converted into INR and reported accurately, along with proper supporting records, said Pranav Sai S, tax expert at ClearTax.

If you have income from foreign clients, then advance tax also becomes applicable when the total tax liability for the year exceeds ₹10,000 after adjusting any tax deducted at source (TDS). Since foreign clients generally do not deduct Indian TDS from freelance payments, the freelancer is usually responsible for estimating and paying tax during the year, the tax expert said.

ITR-3 vs ITR-4 — what is the difference? ITR-3 is applicable for individual and Hindu undivided family (HUF) who has fulfills the following criteria:

Having income under the heads salary or pension.

Income from house property, profits or gains of business or profession,

Having income from capital gains.

Income from other sources.

Who is not eligible to file ITR-1, ITR-2 or ITR-4. ITR-4 can be filed by a resident individual, Hindu undivided family (HUF), firm other than LLP, who has:

Income not exceeding ₹ 50 Lakh during the financial year.

50 Lakh during the financial year. Income from business and profession which is computed on a presumptive basis u/s 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE.

Long-term capital gain u/s 112A not exceeding ₹ 1.25 lakh.

1.25 lakh. Income from salary or pension, one house property, agricultural income up to ₹ 5,000 in relevant said financial year.

5,000 in relevant said financial year. Other sources which include interest from savings account, deposit or income tax refund, and family pension, among others. What documents should freelancers maintain? Before filing the return, taxpayers should reconcile their income records with available documents, including:

Invoices raised and payments received

Bank account statements

Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS)

TDS certificates

Books of account or accounting records For those with foreign income, bank statements showing remittances and payment advices, exchange rate conversion details, FIRC or e-FIRA, foreign tax payment proof and Form 67, should also be maintained, according to the expert.