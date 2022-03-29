ITR has not been verified. I want to revise ITR. Do I need to verify first?

In order to avail the new tax regime, a person who does not have any business income has to file Form No. 10IE, to exercise the option of new tax regime, along with his ITR. Both these documents have to be filed by the due date which is generally 31st July for the majority of taxpayers unless you are required to get your accounts audited under provisions of any law. For the assessment year 2021-22 the due date was extended till 31st December,2021.