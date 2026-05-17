ITR: Income-Tax department notifies all forms for AY27 — Here's how you can file your returns online

The Income-Tax department has notified all ITR forms for AY2026-27 and made excel utility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for available to taxpayers. Here's a stepwise guide for how you can file your returns online…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated17 May 2026, 11:28 PM IST
The Income-Tax department has notified all ITR forms for AY2026-27 and made excel utility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for available to taxpayers.
The Income-Tax department has notified all ITR forms for AY2026-27 and made excel utility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for available to taxpayers. (Representative Image)

The Income Tax department has last week notified all income tax return (ITR) forms for the assessment year 2026-27 (AY27 or FY26). ITR forms 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7, as well as ITR-U (for updated returns), were notified on 12 May, while ITR forms 1-4 were notified on 30 March.

Most individuals have likely received their Form-16 by now. Experts advise that you avoid last-minute filing to minimise errors. Notably, it is important to use the correct ITR form to ensure smooth and timely processing. In fact, filing your returns with the wrong form may trigger a notice of correction from the department.

Where can you download the forms?

Eligible taxpayers can now visit the official portal, download the forms, fill them out, generate a JSON file, and upload it online after proper verification and cross-checking of details.

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  • ITR-1: This form is meant for resident individual taxpayers with a total income of up to 50 lakh, salaried individual with one house property, and income from other sources.
  • ITR-2: The ITR-2 form can be filed by individual taxpayers or Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who are not eligible to file ITR-1 (Sahaj) i.e. do not have business income.
  • ITR-3: The ITR-3 form is meant for individual taxpayers and HUFs engaged in business or profession requiring the maintenance of elaborate books of accounts.
  • ITR-4: ITR-4 can be filed by a Resident Individual/ HUF/ Firm (other than LLP) who has income not exceeding 50 lakh during the FY, income from business and profession computed on a presumptive basis u/s 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE, income from salary/pension, one house property, agricultural income (up to 5,000) and other sources.

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  • ITR-5: This income tax form can be used to file ITR by a firm, Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), Association of Persons (AOP), Body of Individuals (BOI), and Artificial Juridical Person (AJP) with presumptive income from business or profession.

How to file ITR online? Stepwise guide

Keep your Aadhaar details, PAN card, Form 16, Form 16A, Form 26AS (Annual Information Statement), capital gains statements, and investment proof ready before filing your ITR.

  • Visit the Income Tax e-Filing portal here - https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/
  • Log in using your PAN, Password, and Captcha code.
  • Navigate to the 'e-File' menu and select 'Income Tax Return'.
  • Choose the appropriate ITR form.
  • Select the Assessment Year (AY) 2023-24.

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  • Validate all entered data in the form and submit.
  • After submission, e-verify your return using Aadhaar OTP or other available options.
  • Upload and verify your return.

What is the deadline to file ITR?

For the current tax year, the deadline for individual taxpayers filing ITR is 31 July 2026; while for those using ITR forms 3 and 4, is 31 August 2026. Taxpayers who miss the July deadline can still file a delayed return by 31 December, for FY25-26 / AY26-27.

What are penalties for late or delayed filing?

Penalties for late filing of an ITR in India are determined on income level:

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  • For individuals with an income above 5 lakh, filing a belated return will incur a penalty of up to 5,000.
  • For taxpayers with a net taxable income of 5 lakhs or lower, the maximum penalty for filing a belated ITR is 1,000.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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