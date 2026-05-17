ITR: Income-Tax department notifies all forms for AY27 — Here's how you can file your returns online

The Income Tax department has last week notified all income tax return (ITR) forms for the assessment year 2026-27 (AY27 or FY26). ITR forms 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7, as well as ITR-U (for updated returns), were notified on 12 May, while ITR forms 1-4 were notified on 30 March.
Most individuals have likely received their Form-16 by now. Experts advise that you avoid last-minute filing to minimise errors. Notably, it is important to use the correct ITR form to ensure smooth and timely processing. In fact, filing your returns with the wrong form may trigger a notice of correction from the department.
Eligible taxpayers can now visit the official portal, download the forms, fill them out, generate a JSON file, and upload it online after proper verification and cross-checking of details.
Keep your Aadhaar details, PAN card, Form 16, Form 16A, Form 26AS (Annual Information Statement), capital gains statements, and investment proof ready before filing your ITR.
For the current tax year, the deadline for individual taxpayers filing ITR is 31 July 2026; while for those using ITR forms 3 and 4, is 31 August 2026. Taxpayers who miss the July deadline can still file a delayed return by 31 December, for FY25-26 / AY26-27.
Penalties for late filing of an ITR in India are determined on income level:
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.