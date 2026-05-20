Income-tax returns: Here's how taxpayers can use e-pay process to clear their dues online — Stepwise guide

Income-Tax return (ITR) forms for financial year 2025-26 (FY26) or assessment year 2026-27 (AY27) have all been notified by the tax department, and Excel Utility for the ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms has also been enabled by the I-T department.
Taxpayers can now use the excel utility to prepare their return documents offline before uploading their returns digitally. You can file your ITR through a certified professional i.e. a Chartered Accountant or financial planner or do it yourself by log into the site with your User ID and password. If this is the first time you are filing your tax online, you must register using PAN, Aadhaar and other related details on the website.
For the current tax year, i.e. financial year 2025-2026 or assessment year 2026-2027, the deadline for individual taxpayers filing ITR is 31 July 2026; while for those using ITR forms 3 and 4, is 31 August 2026.
Notably, taxpayers who miss the July deadline can still file a delayed return by 31 December, for FY25-26 / AY26-27.
Taxpayers can now visit the official e-filing portal, download the forms, fill them out, generate a JSON file, and upload it online after proper verification and cross-checking of details.
Notably, it is important to use the correct ITR form to ensure smooth and timely processing by the tax department. In fact, filing your returns with the wrong form could also trigger a notice of correction from the department.
While the last date to file returns is 31 July, it advisable that salaried taxpayers wait till at least 15 June to ensure a fully updated Form 16, 16A, 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS).
This is because these documents are used by the tax department to cross-check your statement of financial transactions (SFT), tax deducted at source (TDS), tax collected at source (TCS), savings bank account interest, property transactions, goods and services tax sales, purchases and securities transactions. However, banks, employers and other reporting entities (AMCs, mutual fund houses, brokers) have till 31 May to complete updates, and it takes another seven to 10 days for the updated information to reflect in your AIS.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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