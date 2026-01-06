In December 2025, several salaried taxpayers received emails and SMS alerts from the income tax department flagging discrepancies in deductions and exemptions claimed in their income tax returns (ITR).
Missing investment proofs that put salaried taxpayers on the taxman’s radar
SummaryMost of the flagged cases in December involved returns where exemptions or deductions were claimed in the ITR but did not reflect in Form 16
In December 2025, several salaried taxpayers received emails and SMS alerts from the income tax department flagging discrepancies in deductions and exemptions claimed in their income tax returns (ITR).
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More