Donations, online gaming, bank accounts: ITR forms seek more disclosures
Summary
- It's the right time to file ITR as your Annual Information Statement (AIS) must have been updated by now. However, you must know these changes in ITR forms.
NEW DELHI : Now is the right time to start filing your income tax return (ITR) for fiscal year 2023-24 (assessment year 2024-25), for which the window will remain open till 31 July. This is because your Annual Information Statement (AIS), which captures your income and TDS (tax deducted at source) details, must have been updated by now. You can verify these details by tallying them with Form 26AS and Form 16 provided by your employer.