First, you should reconcile the information in Form 26AS with TDS certificates, Form 16 and bank statements. Then, check whether the information captured in 26AS is reflecting correctly in AIS. If not, it could be because your AIS has still not been updated. You can wait one more week and download the AIS again. If it is still incorrect, the AIS is erroneous, and you must report it to the Income Tax (I-T) Department. You can do this on the same website from where you download the AIS. Beware any mismatch between the AIS and Form 26AS can get you a tax notice.