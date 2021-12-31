ITR last date: What if you fail to file income tax return by 31st December 2021

Speaking on the loss of benefits that a taxpayer will lose after failing to file ITR within the due date; Kartik Jhaveri, Manager — Wealth at Transcend Capital said, "There is difference between ITR due date and ITR last date. 31st December 2021 is ITR due date for AY 2021-22 whereas ITR last date for FY 2021-22 is 31st March 2021. However, it is advisable for a taxpayer to file ITR within due date i.e. by 31st December 2021 because after this due date, he or she can file ITR but will have to lose some benefits like carry forward of losses. After 31st December 2021, an income taxpayer won't be able to claim carry forward of losses under the heads like business income or capital gains or loss beyond two lakhs rupees under the house property head."