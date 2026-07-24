ITR portal: Govt says managed service provider was penalised in FY26 for outages and due date extension

The government had imposed a penalty on the managed service provider (MSP) that operates the income tax department's e-filing portal in FY 2025-26 after technical glitches led to the extension of the ITR filing deadline.
“MSP is liable for penalty if the due date of ITR filing or any other pre-notified date gets extended on account of any reasons attributable to the MSP. Penalty on this count has been imposed upon the MSP in F.Y. 2025-26,” the Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha on July 20, 2026.
Besides the penalty imposed in FY 2026 for portal outages and the extension of a due date, Chaudhary also said the government had taken several other actions against the MSP for delays and performance-related lapses. These include:
The MoS Finance said the e-filing portal of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is a high-volume digital platform, servicing crores of Indian taxpayers, generally with usage rising sharply in the days preceding statutory due dates.
“Given the high scale of concurrent access in the peak filing period, some taxpayers may, at times, experience transient technical issues such as slower page response or intermittent delays during periods of peak concurrent load,” Chaudhary said in his written response.
He added that despite the substantial increase in load, e-filing portal has been functioning in a largely stable and efficient manner during the ongoing peak filing period. The government is also taking the following measures:
Chaudhary also said that the income-tax portal has been witnessing a constant increase in load over the years, which is evident from the following data of certain important activities during the last one week (8-14 July 2026) and the corresponding period of 2025:
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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