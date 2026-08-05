ITR processed but refund not received yet? Here's expected timeline and most common reasons for delay

An income tax refund is issued when the amount of tax paid by a taxpayer, through TDS, TCS, advance tax or self-assessment tax, is higher than the actual tax liability calculated after considering all eligible deductions and exemptions.

The final tax liability is determined by the income tax department when processing the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the relevant assessment year. Those who filed their ITR well ahead of the 31 July deadline may have already received their refund, while many others can expect the credit to arrive soon.

How much time does it take to receive the refund? However, even if an ITR has been marked as “processed”, the refund may not be credited immediately. Refund processing by the tax department begins only after the taxpayer e-verifies the return.

Usually, it takes about four to five weeks for the refund to be credited to the taxpayer's account, according to official information on the income tax department's website.

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If the refund is not received within this period, taxpayers should check whether they have received any intimation regarding discrepancies in their tax return, look for emails or SMS alerts from the income tax department, and verify the refund status on the income tax e-filing portal.

Pre-requisites for receiving refund To receive an income tax refund, taxpayers must ensure that certain conditions are fulfilled. The income tax department processes refunds only after the return is filed correctly and the taxpayer’s PAN, Aadhaar and e-filing account details are properly linked and active. Here's what you need:

Valid User ID and Password

PAN is linked with the Aadhaar number

ITR filed claiming a refund Common reasons for refund failure A refund from the income tax department that is scheduled to be paid may still fail to be credited to your bank account for various reasons. This can happen due to issues with bank account details, account status or verification mismatches.

Here are some frequently reported reasons:

Incorrect bank account number

PAN is inoperative

Bank account not pre-validated, as it is a compulsory step

The name mentioned on the bank account does not match the PAN card details.

In case of an invalid IFSC code

If the account that you have mentioned in the ITR has been closed

Bank account is inactive, closed, frozen, or dormant

Technical failure or rejection by the bank during the refund transfer process

Refund adjusted against outstanding tax demands from previous years

Discrepancies in the ITR, TDS or income details requiring further verification Why checking tax notices is important There may be cases where a refund is not credited due to discrepancies in your tax return, and in that case, you will receive an intimation or notice from the income tax department as mentioned above.

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Any communication initiated by the tax authorities must be responded to promptly. If a taxpayer fails to acknowledge the tax demand notice or does not fully understand it, this can result in automatic refund adjustments and may even create further complications. All taxpayers should consistently check their e-filing portal account and registered email address, verify the details mentioned in the notice, and take timely action.