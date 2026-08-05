ITR processed but refund not received yet? Here's expected timeline and most common reasons for delay

An income tax refund is issued when the amount of tax paid by a taxpayer, through TDS, TCS, advance tax or self-assessment tax, is higher than the actual tax liability calculated after considering all eligible deductions and exemptions.
The final tax liability is determined by the income tax department when processing the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the relevant assessment year. Those who filed their ITR well ahead of the 31 July deadline may have already received their refund, while many others can expect the credit to arrive soon.
However, even if an ITR has been marked as “processed”, the refund may not be credited immediately. Refund processing by the tax department begins only after the taxpayer e-verifies the return.
Usually, it takes about four to five weeks for the refund to be credited to the taxpayer's account, according to official information on the income tax department's website.
If the refund is not received within this period, taxpayers should check whether they have received any intimation regarding discrepancies in their tax return, look for emails or SMS alerts from the income tax department, and verify the refund status on the income tax e-filing portal.
To receive an income tax refund, taxpayers must ensure that certain conditions are fulfilled. The income tax department processes refunds only after the return is filed correctly and the taxpayer’s PAN, Aadhaar and e-filing account details are properly linked and active. Here's what you need:
A refund from the income tax department that is scheduled to be paid may still fail to be credited to your bank account for various reasons. This can happen due to issues with bank account details, account status or verification mismatches.
Here are some frequently reported reasons:
There may be cases where a refund is not credited due to discrepancies in your tax return, and in that case, you will receive an intimation or notice from the income tax department as mentioned above.
Any communication initiated by the tax authorities must be responded to promptly. If a taxpayer fails to acknowledge the tax demand notice or does not fully understand it, this can result in automatic refund adjustments and may even create further complications. All taxpayers should consistently check their e-filing portal account and registered email address, verify the details mentioned in the notice, and take timely action.
It is also important not to panic if you receive a tax demand notice, as fraudsters use this fear to carry out elaborate scams. One should not click links in random emails or text messages.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.