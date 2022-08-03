ITR refund: 5 income tax rules you should know

ITR refund: Due date for income tax return (ITR) filing for AY 2022-223 is gone and those who have filed their I-T return on or before 31st July 2022, have either got their ITR refund or they are waiting for their ITR refund. However, for those earning individuals who failed to file their ITR within the given due date, they can still claim ITR refund by filing their I-T return within ITR filing last date of 31st December 2022. However, such taxpayers won't get interest on their ITR refund form 1st April 2022. Similarly, if a taxpayer is getting ITR refund, its principal amount is non-taxable but the interest on ITR refund would be considered income in FY23 and it has to be added in the net annual income of the taxpayer while filing ITR for AY2023-24.

