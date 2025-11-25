ITR Refund Delay FY24-25: CBDT Chairman reveals reasons; here's when you will get it and steps to check status

Income Tax Refund Delay: Many taxpayers have been waiting for a while now as their income tax refund for FY 2024-25 (Assessment Year or AY 2025-26) has been delayed than usual, despite filing the ITR months ago.
The ITR filing deadline for this year was September 16 and taxpayers have been expecting their tax refunds for a while now.
Many taxpayers have indeed got back their ITR refund, but others were puzzled due to the delay.
“We have taken a lot of steps and our appellate authorities are working overtime to ensure that the pendency is liquidated. During prior years...because of Covid etc., pendency got accumulated, but I may share that this year more than 40%, as compared to last year, disposal has been done in appeals and I think we will end the year with a much, much higher number of appeals disposed of,” the CBDT Chairman said.
Ravi Agrawal said that taxpayers can expect their ITR refunds to be credited to their accounts by next month.
“We hope to release the remaining refunds by this month or by December,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event.
The income tax department generally processes low-value, simple tax returns without discrepancies quickly.
Here is a step-by-step guide check your ITR refund status:
