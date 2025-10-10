ITR Refund Delay: Income tax refund status shows ‘processed’ but no money credited? Step-by-step guide for solution

ITR Refund Status: The Income Tax Department has started crediting ITR Refunds to bank accounts of eligible taxpayers who filed their ITRs on time. However, many taxpayers have complained that they have still not received their ITR refunds despite it being processed.
After you have verified your ITR filing, the income tax department takes between 7 and 21 working days to start processing the refund, if applicable.
“Usually, it takes 4-5 weeks for the refund to be credited to the account of the taxpayer,” according to the income tax department.
If your ITR refund status shows ‘processed’ but you are not getting it credited to your bank account, there is no reason to panic.
There can be various reason why your income tax refund might get delayed, and such a situation may arise sometimes.
Here is a step-by-step guide on what to do if your ITR refund is delayed:
Your income tax refund can be delayed due to a number of reasons, including:
Taxpayers should also verify their bank information and Form 26AS details.
More than 7 crore income tax returns for Assessment Year 2025-26 have been filed in September, the Income Tax department said.
The last date to file ITRs without penalty is September 15.
ITR filings have shown consistent growth over the years, reflecting rising compliance and the widening of the tax base. For AY 2024-25, a record 7.28 crore ITRs were filed up to July 31, 2024, compared to 6.77 crore in AY 2023-24, registering a 7.5 per cent year-on-year growth.
