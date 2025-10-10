ITR Refund Delay: Income tax refund status shows ‘processed’ but no money credited? Step-by-step guide for solution

ITR Refund Status: The Income Tax Department has started crediting ITR Refunds to bank accounts of eligible taxpayers who filed their ITRs on time. However, many taxpayers have complained that they have still not received their ITR refunds despite it being processed.

After you have verified your ITR filing, the income tax department takes between 7 and 21 working days to start processing the refund, if applicable.

“Usually, it takes 4-5 weeks for the refund to be credited to the account of the taxpayer,” according to the income tax department.

ITR refund delayed: What to do? If your ITR refund status shows ‘processed’ but you are not getting it credited to your bank account, there is no reason to panic.

There can be various reason why your income tax refund might get delayed, and such a situation may arise sometimes.

Here is a step-by-step guide on what to do if your ITR refund is delayed:

Visit the official income tax e-filing portal at https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

Log in with your credentials and the OTP.

Navigate to the Refund/Demand Status section.

If your ITR refund has been processed but you have not received the money, check your bank account number and IFSC code.

If the details are correct but you still have not received the money, you have to submit a Refund Reissue Request.

Once you submit the request, the refund will be initiated. ITR refund delay: What are the likely reasons? Your income tax refund can be delayed due to a number of reasons, including:

Incorrect bank details and IFSC code.

An error in your TDS or tax credit.

The refund can be issued but may take up to 15 to 30 days to reach you, depending on your bank. Taxpayers should also verify their bank information and Form 26AS details.

More than 7 crore income tax returns for Assessment Year 2025-26 have been filed in September, the Income Tax department said.

The last date to file ITRs without penalty is September 15.