ITR refund delay: What are common reasons, when to expect and how to check status? All you need to know

ITR Filing: The deadline for submitting income tax returns (ITR) ended months ago on 16 September. The tax authorities have already processed the majority of refunds; however, some are still pending.

If you are still waiting for your ITR refund, here's a detailed guide on when to expect it, common reasons for delay, and more.

How long does it take to get ITR refund? After confirming your ITR submission, the income tax department usually starts processing the refund, which is generally credited within 4-5 weeks.

“Usually, it takes 4-5 weeks for the refund to be credited to the account of the taxpayer,” according to the income tax department. However, problems such as verification issues, bank mismatches, or incorrect data can cause delays in the ITR refund process.

The tax department begins processing the ITR refund only after the taxpayer e-verifies the return. If your bank account is already pre-validated, you may receive updates on your refund more quickly.

The department recommends verifying any discrepancies and checking your emails for notifications if you haven't received the ITR refund within 4-5 weeks.

“However, if refund is not received during this duration, the taxpayer must check for intimation regarding discrepancies in ITR; check email for any notification from the IT department regarding the refund," the I-T department said.

How to check ITR refund status? Here are the steps to check the ITR refund status —

Step 1: Visit the income tax portal at eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/.

Step 2: Log in to your account with your user ID and password.

Step 3: Select the ‘e-File’ tab, click on 'Income Tax Returns' followed by ‘View Filed Returns’

Step 4: The status of your current and past income tax returns will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Select the 'View details' to check the status of your income tax refund.

Common reasons for ITR refund delay Bank account details An ITR refund will not be credited if incorrect bank account details are submitted on the form. Ensure you double-check your bank account number and IFSC code before submitting. You can also pre-validate your bank account on the income tax portal. Any updates to your bank details might cause delays in refunds.

Aadhaar-PAN linking issue Your income tax refund might be delayed if Aadhaar and PAN details do not match. It is important to link your PAN with Aadhaar to successfully file income tax returns. Any errors in the linking process could result in refund delays.

Incorrect claims or false information Claims for deductions or credits that need extra documents may delay your refund until the required papers are submitted and checked. Inflated refund claims based on false information can also cause delays, as the tax authority will identify the mistake, send a notice for repayment, and carefully examine returns. Ensure you provide accurate claims to avoid delays in processing your return.

Inconsistent information Any inconsistencies in the details reported in Form 26AS, the Annual Information Statement (AIS), or Form 16 could delay the refund process. Such discrepancies require clarification, and refunds will only be processed after the Tax Department verifies the information.

