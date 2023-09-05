ITR refund delayed? Income Tax Department unable to process refund for THESE two categories1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 05:45 PM IST
The Income Tax Department informed that more than 2.45 crore refunds for AY 2023-24 have already been issued
The Income Tax Department on Tuesday emphasized its commitment to processing Income Tax Returns (ITR) speedily and efficiently. In the assessment year 2023-24, 6.98 crore ITRs have been filed out of which 6.84 crore ITRs have been verified and more than 6 crore ITRs have been processed as per the Income Tax Department.