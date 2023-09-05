Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  ITR refund delayed? Income Tax Department unable to process refund for THESE two categories

ITR refund delayed? Income Tax Department unable to process refund for THESE two categories

1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 05:45 PM IST Devesh Kumar

  • The Income Tax Department informed that more than 2.45 crore refunds for AY 2023-24 have already been issued

Indian Income Tax Return Form, Photo by Rajkumar on 24 June 2009

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday emphasized its commitment to processing Income Tax Returns (ITR) speedily and efficiently. In the assessment year 2023-24, 6.98 crore ITRs have been filed out of which 6.84 crore ITRs have been verified and more than 6 crore ITRs have been processed as per the Income Tax Department.

The department informed that more than 2.45 crore refunds for AY 2023-24 have already been issued.

“The Department’s efforts to provide seamless and expeditious taxpayer services are being continuously strengthened. In line with the same, the average processing time of ITRs (after verification) has been reduced to 10 days for Returns filed for AY 2023-24 compared to 82 days for AY 2019-20 and 16 days for AY 2022-23," Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a release.

Unable to process two categories of ITRs

The Income Tax Department is not able to process two kinds of ITRs- one where the verification is due and the second where the department has sought additional information from the taxpayer and is waiting for the response.

The release mentioned 14 lakh ITRs for AY 2023-24 which are filed but not verified by the taxpayers and 12 lakh ITRs are such that the Income Tax Department is waiting for the response to the request of additional information it sought.

The Income Tax Department also mentioned some cases where refunds are determined but the department is unable to issue them as taxpayers have not validated their bank details.

“There are several cases in which the ITRs have been processed and refunds have also been determined but the Department is unable to issue them as taxpayers have not yet validated their bank account in which the refund is to be credited. Taxpayers are requested to validate their bank accounts through the e-filing portal," the press release added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 05 Sep 2023, 05:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.