Income-tax returns: Section 80C, 80D and 80E — Deductions specified under Chapter VIA of the Income Tax Act, explained

The Income-Tax Department has notified all ITR forms for assessment year 2026-27 i.e. financial year 2025-26. Further, the tax department has also enabled Excel Utility for online forms ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2 and ITR-4 (Sugam) forms on its e-filing portal for AY27 / FY26.

For the current tax year, deadline for individual taxpayers filing ITR is 31 July 2026. Further, for those using ITR forms 3 and 4, the deadline is 31 August 2026. Taxpayers who miss the July deadline can still file a delayed return by 31 December.

Here's when taxpayers can claim deductions under Sections 80C, 80CCC, 80CCD (1), 80CDD (1B), 80D, 80DD, 80DDB, 80E, 80EE, and 80EEA of the I-T Act, as applicable under the old tax regime.

Sections 80C, 80CCC, 80CCD (1), 80CCD(1B) Deduction towards payments made to 80C includes Life Insurance Premium, Provident Fund, Subscription to certain equity shares, Tuition Fees, National Savings Certificate (NSC), Housing Loan Principal, Other various items.

– Combined deduction limit of ₹1,50,000

– Details to be filled in ITR for each eligible payment: Policy number or document identification number and amount eligible for deduction u/s 80C.

– Taxpayers claiming deduction u/s 80C, must provide amount eligible for deduction, policy number or document identification number.

Deduction towards payments made to 80CCC includes annuity plan of LIC or another insurer towards pension scheme.

includes annuity plan of LIC or another insurer towards pension scheme. Deduction towards payments made to 80CCD (1) includes pension scheme of central government. – Taxpayers claiming deduction u/s 80CCD (1) must provide the details of amount of contribution, PRAN of taxpayer.

Section 80CCD(1B) includes deduction towards payments made to Pension Scheme of Central Government, excluding deduction claimed under 80CCD (1) – Deduction limit of ₹50,000.

– Taxpayers claiming deduction u/s 80CCD (1B) must provide the details of amount of contribution, PRAN of taxpayer.

Sections 80D, 80DD, 80DDB Section 80D includes deduction towards payments made to health insurance premium and preventive health checkup, as follows: – For Self / Spouse or Dependent Children: ₹25,000 ( ₹50,000 if any person is a Senior Citizen); ₹5,000 for preventive health checkup, included in above limit.

– For Parents: ₹25,000 ( ₹50,000 if any person is a Senior Citizen); ₹5,000 for preventive health checkup, included in above limity.

In case of deduction towards medical expenditure incurred on a senior citizen, if no premium is paid on health insurance coverage, as follows: – For Self/ Spouse or Dependent Children: Deduction limit of ₹50,000

– For Parents: Deduction limit of ₹50,000

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Taxpayers claiming deduction u/s 80 D, must provide details including name of the insurer (insurance company), policy number, and health insurance amount.

Section 80DD includes deduction towards payments made towards maintenance or medical treatment of a disabled dependent or paid / deposited any amount under relevant approved scheme. — Flat deduction of ₹ 75,000 available for a person with disability, irrespective of expense incurred.

— The deduction is ₹ 1,25,000 if the person has severe disability (80% or more).

– For claiming deduction u/s 80DD, details need to be provided as follows: Nature of disability, type of disability, amount of deduction, type of dependent, PAN of the dependent, Aadhaar of the dependent, acknowledgement no. of form 10 IA filed in case of autism, cerebral palsy, or multiple disabilities; UDID number (if available).

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Section 80DDB includes deduction of payments made towards medical treatment of self or dependent for specified diseases. – Deduction limit of ₹40,000 ( ₹1,00,000 if senior citizen)

Sections 80E, 80EE, 80EEA Section 80E includes deduction towards interest payments made on loan for higher education of self or relative for the total amount paid towards interest on loan taken. – You will need to provide the following details in ITR: Loan taken from bank / institution, name of the institution / bank from which the loan is taken, loan account number of the bank / institution, date of sanction of loan, total amount of loans, loan outstanding as on last date of financial year, interest u/s 80E.

Section 80EE includes deduction towards interest payments made on loan taken for acquisition of residential house property where the loan is sanctioned between 1 April 2016 to 31 March 2017. – Deduction limit of ₹ 50,000 on the interest paid on loan taken.

– You will need to provide the following details in ITR: Loan taken from bank / institution, name of the institution / bank from which the loan is taken, loan account number of the bank / institution, date of sanction of loan, total amount of loans, loan outstanding as on last date of financial year, interest u/s 80E.

Section 80EEA includes deduction available only to individuals towards interest payments made on loan taken for acquisition of residential house property for the first time where the loan is sanctioned between 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2022. – Deduction should not have been claimed u/s 80EE.

– Deduction limit of ₹ 1,50,000 on the interest paid on loan take.

– You will need to provide the following details in ITR: Stamp value of residential house property, loan taken from bank / institution, name of the institution / bank from which the loan is taken, loan account number of the bank / institution, date of sanction of loan, total amount of loans, loan outstanding as on last date of financial year, interest u/s 80E.