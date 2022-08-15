Question: My employer has not updated my tax deduction and it is also not visible on form 26AS or Form 16 provided by the Department. When asked they are saying it will get updated within very shortly. I have filed ITR before the due date but have not e verified it yet. Do I need to verify the original ITR first before filing the revised return? Or should I wait for form 26AS to get updated first and then file revised return by e verifying the original ITR?

Answer: A person who has filed his ITR (Income Tax Return) before 31st July can verify his ITR within a period of 120 days after the date of filing it. The verification can either be done electronically through an OTP (One Time Password) or can also be done by sending the ITR V to CPC (Central Processing Unit), Bengaluru.

A person who has filed a valid ITR can later on file a revised ITR before 31st December or before his assessment is made on his ITR. Processing of an ITR is also treated as an assessment for limited purpose. A revised return filed replaces the original return but dates back to original return. One can also file a fresh ITR after 31st July but before 31st December but some consequences follow.

If you file a revised ITR without verifying the original ITR, the same will be treated as a fresh ITR because an ITR which is not verified as treated as having not been filed. So I would advise you to wait for the details of tax deduction to reflect in the income tax website/24AS/AIS and then e-verify your original ITR before submitting the revised ITR.

Meanwhile keep on reminding your employer to file their TDS return so that details of your tax deduction get reflected.

Balwant Jain is a tax and investment expert and can be reached on jainbalwant@gmail.com and @jainbalwant on Twitter.