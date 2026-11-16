ITR update: Extended deadline tax audit report filings this week — Check due date, which taxpayers are eligible, details

The CBDT extended corporate taxpayers’ audit-report and income-tax return deadlines for AY 2026-27 by 21 days, giving businesses more time to reconcile accounts, verify tax information and complete supporting documentation.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published16 Nov 2026, 10:44 AM IST
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ITR update: The CBDT extended corporate taxpayers’ audit-report submission and income-tax return filing deadlines for AY 2026-27 by 21 days.
ITR update: The CBDT extended corporate taxpayers’ audit-report submission and income-tax return filing deadlines for AY 2026-27 by 21 days. (AI-generated Image for representational purposes only)

ITR update news: In September, the Income-Tax Department (I-T dept) extended the deadline for corporate taxpayers to file and submit audit reports for assessment year 2026-27 (AY27), or financial year 2025-26 (FY26), by 21 days.

The deadline extension for both compliances — the corporate statutory audit report and ITR filing — was granted by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in response to demands from tax practitioners, according to a PTI report. They cited the compressed audit window following the 31 August deadline for filing ITR in non-audit cases as the reason for wanting an extension in deadlines, it added.

“The additional 21 days will provide much-needed breathing space to businesses to complete their tax audits, undertake necessary reconciliations and ensure that the information reported in the tax return is accurate and appropriately supported,” Amit Agarwal, Senior Partner at Nangia & Co LLP, told the publication.

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ITR due date extension: who is eligible?

  • According to the extension notice, the due date for corporates submitting the tax audit report was pushed from 30 September to 21 October.
  • Further, the deadline to file their income-tax returns for AY27/FY26 was also extended till 21 November (later this week), the report said.
  • The extension also covers partners of firms whose accounts are subject to audit, subject to applicable conditions.
  • Businesses, professionals and other eligible taxpayers get an additional 21 days to complete their tax compliance requirements.

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Who is not eligible to file this week without penalty?

  • Notably, this extension applies only to corporate filing tax audit reports, not to individual salaried taxpayers or those filing as a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).
  • Also not included are those with income from business or profession who are not required to have their books of account audited.
  • Taxpayers covered under specified international transaction reporting requirements under section 92E are also excluded.
  • The last date for filing ITR for salaried taxpayers was 31 July, and for unaudited businesses was 31 August.
  • The I-T department had earlier said that a record over 7.8 crore ITRs have been filed for assessment year 2026-27 till 31 August.

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Why an extension for corporates with audits and financial reconciliations?

The extension is intended to help businesses complete their audit processes and ensure that financial information reported in income tax returns is accurate and supported by appropriate documentation.

Taxpayers often need to reconcile their books of accounts with financial statements, tax audit reports and other statutory filings before submitting their ITRs. The additional time could help companies address discrepancies, review tax positions and complete pending documentation.

According to tax experts, the 21-day extension will provide much-needed breathing space to businesses and professionals managing multiple compliance requirements.

The additional time could also reduce the possibility of errors arising from rushed filings, particularly where companies need to undertake detailed reconciliations or obtain supporting information from different departments.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise readers to check with certified experts, CAs, and the official income-tax portal for latest notices before making any financial decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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