ITR update: Extended deadline tax audit report filings this week — Check due date, which taxpayers are eligible, details

ITR update news: In September, the Income-Tax Department (I-T dept) extended the deadline for corporate taxpayers to file and submit audit reports for assessment year 2026-27 (AY27), or financial year 2025-26 (FY26), by 21 days.
The deadline extension for both compliances — the corporate statutory audit report and ITR filing — was granted by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in response to demands from tax practitioners, according to a PTI report. They cited the compressed audit window following the 31 August deadline for filing ITR in non-audit cases as the reason for wanting an extension in deadlines, it added.
“The additional 21 days will provide much-needed breathing space to businesses to complete their tax audits, undertake necessary reconciliations and ensure that the information reported in the tax return is accurate and appropriately supported,” Amit Agarwal, Senior Partner at Nangia & Co LLP, told the publication.
The extension is intended to help businesses complete their audit processes and ensure that financial information reported in income tax returns is accurate and supported by appropriate documentation.
Taxpayers often need to reconcile their books of accounts with financial statements, tax audit reports and other statutory filings before submitting their ITRs. The additional time could help companies address discrepancies, review tax positions and complete pending documentation.
According to tax experts, the 21-day extension will provide much-needed breathing space to businesses and professionals managing multiple compliance requirements.
The additional time could also reduce the possibility of errors arising from rushed filings, particularly where companies need to undertake detailed reconciliations or obtain supporting information from different departments.
(With inputs from PTI)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise readers to check with certified experts, CAs, and the official income-tax portal for latest notices before making any financial decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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