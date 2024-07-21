ITR utility glitch: Are assessees with income up to ₹7 lakh forced to pay tax?
Summary
- After July 5, 2024, the return filing utility in the Income Tax department's e-filing portal started calculating rebates under section 87A with errors due to an incorrect interpretation of the law
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave us a reason to smile during her presentation of the Union budget 2023 when she announced that those with income up to ₹5 lakh do not have to pay any income tax in both old and new tax regimes.