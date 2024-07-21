ITR utility glitch: Are assessees with income up to ₹7 lakh forced to pay tax?

To understand the rebate benefit under section 87A, let's consider an example. In the fiscal year 2023-24, if a person earns a monthly salary of ₹40,000 along with a short-term capital gain (STCG) income of ₹1.20 lakh and a long-term capital gain (LTCG) income of ₹1 lakh from the sale of equity shares, their total taxable income would be ₹7 lakh. They would receive a rebate of ₹9,000 on their total salary income and a rebate of ₹16,000 on their STCG income under section 87A of the Income Tax Act. However, they would have to pay a tax of ₹10,000 on their LTCG income, even if their total income is up to ₹7 lakh only.