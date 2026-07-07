ITR utility updated for AY 2026-27: New reporting field added for gifts and rural agricultural land sale receipts

The Income Tax Department has updated the ITR utility and schema for Assessment Year 2026-27, introducing a key change to how taxpayers can disclose certain non-taxable receipts.
For AY 2026-27, the earlier ‘Other Exempt Income’ field in Schedule EI (Exempt Income) has been removed. In its place, the department has now introduced a new reporting option titled ‘Receipts not in the nature of income.’
The change is expected to bring greater clarity in reporting transactions that are not taxable because they do not qualify as income under the Income Tax Act, 1961.
In previous ITR utilities, taxpayers could disclose various tax-exempt receipts under a broad category called 'Other Exempt Income. Taxpayers also used this field to voluntarily report receipts that were not technically exempt income but were also not taxable.
For AY 2026-27, this general category has been replaced with a more specific reporting field, ‘Receipts not in the nature of income.’
The update provides taxpayers with a dedicated place to disclose receipts that fall outside the scope of taxable income, rather than reporting them under a generic exempt income category.
The new reporting option is meant for amounts received that are not considered income under the Income Tax Act. Since these receipts are not taxable, they are outside the charging provisions of the law.
Some common examples include:
These transactions do not create a tax liability. However, taxpayers may still choose to disclose them for greater transparency.
Voluntary disclosure in the ITR often helped explain the source of funds and reduced the possibility of unnecessary tax notices or queries.
With the removal of the generic ‘Other Exempt Income’ field, there was uncertainty about where such receipts could be reported. The newly introduced category addressed this issue by providing a dedicated reporting mechanism.
Chartered Accountant Akhil Pachori wrote in a post on X, “The earlier 'Other Exempt Income' catch-all field has been removed. A new specific reporting option — 'Receipts not in the nature of income' — has now been introduced. The new option provides a structured mechanism to report receipts that are not income in the first place.”
The latest update does not change the tax treatment of these receipts. The new field is only a reporting change in the ITR utility. Receipts that are not taxable under the Income Tax Act continue to remain non-taxable.
As taxpayers are filing returns for AY 2026-27, they should carefully review the updated ITR utility and ensure that any eligible non-taxable receipts are disclosed under the newly introduced ‘Receipts not in the nature of income’ category, wherever applicable.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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