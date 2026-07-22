ITR verification deadline: 5 easy ways to e-verify before your income tax return becomes invalid

The deadline for filing income tax returns is fast approaching, with 31 July just a week away. Taxpayers who have not yet filed or completed e‑verification need to act quickly.

Filing your income tax returns (ITRs) is only one part of the tax compliance process— it is considered complete only after successful verification.

Taxpayers must verify their ITR within 30 days of filing. If not, the Income Tax Department will treat the return as invalid and it will not be processed.

Why is ITR verification mandatory? The IT Department begins processing returns only after verification. Since 1 August 2022, taxpayers have been required to complete verification within a 30‑day window, replacing the earlier 120‑day period.

Also Read | ITR Filing 2026: CBDT upgrades income tax portal before July 31 deadline

E-verification remains the most preferred option because it is seamless, quick, and hassle-free and it eliminates the need to send physical documents. Once the e-verification is completed successfully, taxpayers receive a transaction ID and an on-screen confirmation.

A confirmation email is also sent to the taxpayer's registered email address, confirming that the verification process has been completed successfully.

5 ways to e-verify your income tax return The IT Department offers taxpayers multiple online verification options, allowing them to opt for the method that best suits them.

E-verification method How it works Who can use it Key benefit Aadhaar OTP An OTP is sent to the mobile number linked with Aadhaar, which must be entered on the e-filing portal. Taxpayers whose Aadhaar is linked with a valid mobile number. Fastest and most commonly used verification method. Bank Account EVC An Electronic Verification Code (EVC) is generated through a pre-validated bank account. Taxpayers who have pre-validated their bank account on the e-filing portal. Convenient for those who prefer banking-based verification. Demat Account EVC An EVC is generated using a pre-validated Demat account linked to the e-filing portal. Investors with a pre-validated Demat account. Ideal for taxpayers actively using Demat accounts. Net Banking Taxpayers can log in through the net banking portal of an authorised bank and verify the return directly. Customers of authorised banks offering this facility. No need to generate a separate OTP or EVC. Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) A registered Digital Signature Certificate is used to authenticate the return electronically. Businesses, professionals and taxpayers using DSC. Provides secure digital authentication and is mandatory in certain cases.

Taxpayers who do not wish to or are not eligible for e-verification can also complete physical verification by printing the ITR-V acknowledgement form, signing it as per the instructions, and sending it to the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC), Bengaluru, within 30 days of filing.

Therefore, ITR verification is the final step that validates your income tax return and enables the tax department to begin processing it. While several methods are available for verification, e-verification remains the quickest, most seamless and most convenient option.

Also Read | ITR: Checklist of required documents for smooth return filing process