comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 31 2023 12:42:04
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 858 0.06%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 122.65 0.49%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 565.8 -0.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.55 0%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,573.5 -0.35%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  ITR verification last day 2023: What happens if you miss the income tax return verification deadline
Back

The final step of income tax return(ITR) filing is the most crucial one. After the filing is done, the next step is ITR verification. While the last day to file ITR without penalty ended on July 31, taxpayers have a one-month window to verify their forms from the date of filing it.

“Dear Taxpayers, Do remember to verify your ITR within 30 days of filing. Delayed verification may lead to a levy of late fees in accordance with provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961. Don’t delay, verify your ITR today!," the income tax department posted on X (former Twitter) on August 29.

 

Why ITR verification is important?

Your ITR will be regarded as e-verified once you have finished the e-verification process. After completion of this step, if you are eligible, you receive a refund.

ITR verification deadline missed? Be ready to pay a fine

Taxpayers might still face a fine of 5,000 if they have failed to verify their ITR despite filing them within the specified timeline, your returns will be rejected and hence will lead to a late filing penalty.

How to verify ITR?

The electronically filed ITR can be verified through various means. “In case you have a digital signature, you can use your digital signature to verify it. Alternatively, you can also verify it by generating OTP through your bank account with a net banking facility or your demat account. Alternatively, you can verify ITR using your Aadhaar number. You can also verify it by sending the signed copy of ITR V to the Central Processing Centre situated at Bengaluru," said Mumbai-based tax and investment expert Balwant Jain.

Meanwhile, the income tax department is planning to reduce the average processing time for getting tax refunds, Business Standard reported. The report stated that the tax department is mulling over the reduction of days to 10 from the current 16 days.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sangeeta Ojha
A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 12:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App