ITR: Want to file income-tax returns as an NRI? Check here for I-T slabs, surcharge rate, rebate marginal relief

The Income-Tax Department has notified all I-T return forms for the financial year 2025-26 i.e. the assessment year 2026-27. Further, the department has enabled Excel Utility for ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2 and ITR-4 (Sugam) forms on its e-filing portal for FY26 / AY27.
For the current tax year, the deadline for individual taxpayers filing ITR is 31 July 2026. Further, for those using ITR forms 3 and 4, the deadline is 31 August 2026. Taxpayers who miss the July deadline can still file a delayed return by 31 December.
As per India's income tax laws, it is one's residential status and not citizenship, nationality or passport that determines tax liability. Thus, non-resident Indians (NRIs) and even foreigners are subject to income-tax if they have lived in the country for a certain period of time and the nature of their earnings. There are also certain conditions under which income earned outside India may also be subject to Indian tax.
As per the rules, residential status i.e. number of days lived in the country will determine whether an NRI is subject to income-tax. Under Section 6(1) of the Income Tax Act, a foreign citizen becomes a "resident" if they meet either of these conditions:
For NRIs or persons of Indian origin visiting India, they will be considered a resident:
Old Tax Regime
New Tax Regime u/s 115BAC of Income Tax Act,1961
Income Tax Slab
Income Tax Rate
Income Tax Slab
Income Tax Rate
Up to ₹2,50,000
Nil
Up to ₹4,00,000
Nil
₹2,50,001 - ₹5,00,000
5% above ₹2,50,000
₹ 4,00,001 - ₹ 8,00,000
5% above ₹4,00,000
₹5,00,001 - ₹10,00,000
₹ 12,500 + 20% above ₹ 5,00,000
₹8,00,001 - ₹12,00,000
₹20,000 + 10% above ₹8,00,000
Above ₹10,00,000
₹1,12,500 + 30% above ₹10,00,000
₹12,00,001 - ₹16,00,000
₹60,000 + 15% above ₹12,00,000
₹16,00,001 - ₹20,00,000
₹1,20,000 + 20% above ₹16,00,000
₹20,00,001 - ₹24,00,000
₹2,00,000 + 25% above ₹20,00,000
Above ₹24,00,000
₹3,00,000 + 30% above ₹24,00,000
|Income Limit
|Surcharge Rate on the amount of Income Tax (New Tax Regime)
|Surcharge Rate on the amount of Income Tax (Old Tax Regime)
Up to ₹50 lakh
Nil
Nil
₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore
10%
10%
₹1 crore to ₹2 crore
15%
15%
₹2 crore to ₹5 crore
25%
25%
Above ₹5 crore
25%
37%
According to the notice on the official I-T e-filing portal, the enhanced surcharge of 25% and 37% is not levied, from income chargeable to tax under sections 111A, 112, 112A and dividend income to the extent applicable to non-residents.
Hence, the maximum rate of surcharge on tax payable on such incomes shall be 15%, except when the income is taxable under section 115A, 115AB, 115AC, 115ACA and 115E.
Applicable rebate under Section 87A of Income Tax Act,1961 is allowed for NRIs up to 100%, subject to a maximum limit depending on tax regimes as under:
Tax regime
Rebate Limit
Rebate condition
New Tax Regime
₹60,000
|Taxable income shall not exceed ₹12,00,000
Old Tax Regime
₹12,500
|Taxable income shall not exceed ₹5,00,000
There is a Health and Education cess applied at 4% to be paid on the amount of income tax plus Surcharge (if any) in both the regimes, the notice added.
Marginal relief can be claimed from surcharge if:
Net Income Range
Marginal Relief
Exceeds (Rs)
Does not exceed (Rs)
50 Lakh
1 Crore
|Amount payable as income tax and surcharge shall not exceed the total amount payable as income tax on total income of ₹50 Lakh by more than the amount of income that exceeds ₹50 Lakhs under both the tax regimes.
1 Crore
2 Crore
|Amount payable as income tax and surcharge shall not exceed the total amount payable as income tax on total income of Rs. 1 crore by more than the amount of income that exceeds Rs. 1 crore under both tax regimes.
2 Crore
5 Crore
|Amount payable as income tax and surcharge shall not exceed the total amount payable as income tax on total income of Rs. 2 crores by more than the amount of income that exceeds Rs. 2 crores under both tax regimes.
5 Crore
-
|Amount payable as income tax and surcharge shall not exceed the total amount payable as income tax on total income of Rs. 5 crores by more than the amount of income that exceeds Rs. 5 crores under old tax regime
Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAAs) ensure that a person does not suffer tax on the same income in two countries. For example, if a person earns rental income in India and at the same time, he is a tax resident in Canada, then both countries can claim the right to tax this income.
In such cases, DTAA will determine which country is entitled to the primary right to tax, and what relief (tax credit / exemption) can be claimed.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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