ITR: Want to file income-tax returns as an NRI? Check here for I-T slabs, surcharge rate, rebate marginal relief

Income-tax returns: NRIs are subject to income-tax in India depending on their residential status. Here's a look at the applicable tax slabs, surcharge rate, rebate, and marginal relief that they can claim while filing ITR.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated5 Jun 2026, 03:02 PM IST
Income-tax returns: NRIs are subject to income-tax in India depending on their residential status.
Income-tax returns: NRIs are subject to income-tax in India depending on their residential status.

The Income-Tax Department has notified all I-T return forms for the financial year 2025-26 i.e. the assessment year 2026-27. Further, the department has enabled Excel Utility for ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2 and ITR-4 (Sugam) forms on its e-filing portal for FY26 / AY27.

For the current tax year, the deadline for individual taxpayers filing ITR is 31 July 2026. Further, for those using ITR forms 3 and 4, the deadline is 31 August 2026. Taxpayers who miss the July deadline can still file a delayed return by 31 December.

Are NRIs, foreigner subject to income tax in India?

As per India's income tax laws, it is one's residential status and not citizenship, nationality or passport that determines tax liability. Thus, non-resident Indians (NRIs) and even foreigners are subject to income-tax if they have lived in the country for a certain period of time and the nature of their earnings. There are also certain conditions under which income earned outside India may also be subject to Indian tax.

Also Read | Dearness Allowance: Here's how the 2% DA hike was calculated

When are NRIs, foreigners liable for income-tax?

As per the rules, residential status i.e. number of days lived in the country will determine whether an NRI is subject to income-tax. Under Section 6(1) of the Income Tax Act, a foreign citizen becomes a "resident" if they meet either of these conditions:

  • Stay in India for 182 days or more during the financial year (1 April to 31 March)
  • Stay in India for 60 days or more in the current financial year and have spent 365 days or more in India across the preceding four financial years.

Also Read | Dearness Allowance: DA hikes, arrears, pay commission decisions — Latest updates

For NRIs or persons of Indian origin visiting India, they will be considered a resident:

  • If their total income other than foreign-sourced income exceeds 15 lakh,
  • If they have been in India for at least 120 days in the relevant financial year and more than 365 days in four preceding financial years.

What are the tax slabs for NRIs?

Old Tax Regime

New Tax Regime u/s 115BAC of Income Tax Act,1961

Income Tax Slab

Income Tax Rate

Income Tax Slab

Income Tax Rate

Up to 2,50,000   

Nil

Up to 4,00,000

Nil

2,50,001 - 5,00,000

5% above 2,50,000

4,00,001 - 8,00,000

5% above 4,00,000

5,00,001 - 10,00,000 

12,500 + 20% above 5,00,000 

8,00,001 - 12,00,000

20,000 + 10% above 8,00,000

Above 10,00,000

1,12,500 + 30% above 10,00,000 

12,00,001 - 16,00,000 

60,000 + 15% above 12,00,000

 

16,00,001 - 20,00,000 

1,20,000 + 20% above 16,00,000

 

    20,00,001 -  24,00,000 

2,00,000 + 25% above 20,00,000

Above 24,00,000 

3,00,000 + 30% above 24,00,000

What are the applicable Surcharge Rates for NRIs? 

Income LimitSurcharge Rate on the amount of Income Tax (New Tax Regime)Surcharge Rate on the amount of Income Tax (Old Tax Regime) 

Up to 50 lakh

Nil

Nil

50 lakh to 1 crore

10%

10%

1 crore to 2 crore

15%

15%

2 crore to 5 crore

25%

25%

Above 5 crore

25%

37%

According to the notice on the official I-T e-filing portal, the enhanced surcharge of 25% and 37% is not levied, from income chargeable to tax under sections 111A, 112, 112A and dividend income to the extent applicable to non-residents.

Hence, the maximum rate of surcharge on tax payable on such incomes shall be 15%, except when the income is taxable under section 115A, 115AB, 115AC, 115ACA and 115E.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: What is the age-based pension enhancement proposal?

What is the applicable rebate for NRIs?

Applicable rebate under Section 87A of Income Tax Act,1961 is allowed for NRIs up to 100%, subject to a maximum limit depending on tax regimes as under:

Tax regime

Rebate Limit

Rebate condition

New Tax Regime

60,000

Taxable income shall not exceed 12,00,000

Old Tax Regime

12,500

Taxable income shall not exceed 5,00,000

There is a Health and Education cess applied at 4% to be paid on the amount of income tax plus Surcharge (if any) in both the regimes, the notice added.

What marginal relief can be claimed by NRIs?

Marginal relief can be claimed from surcharge if:

Also Read | ITR: Here's a look at deductions available for medical treatments, healthcare
  • Amount of income earned exceeds 50 lakh, 1 crore, 2 crore or 5 crore respectively under old tax regime as under, and
  • Amount of income earned exceeds 50 lakh, 1 crore and 2 crore respectively under new tax regime as under.

Net Income Range

Marginal Relief

Exceeds (Rs)

Does not exceed (Rs)

 

50 Lakh

1 Crore

Amount payable as income tax and surcharge shall not exceed the total amount payable as income tax on total income of 50 Lakh by more than the amount of income that exceeds 50 Lakhs under both the tax regimes.

1 Crore

2 Crore

Amount payable as income tax and surcharge shall not exceed the total amount payable as income tax on total income of Rs. 1 crore by more than the amount of income that exceeds Rs. 1 crore under both tax regimes.

2 Crore

5 Crore

Amount payable as income tax and surcharge shall not exceed the total amount payable as income tax on total income of Rs. 2 crores by more than the amount of income that exceeds Rs. 2 crores under both tax regimes.

5 Crore

-

Amount payable as income tax and surcharge shall not exceed the total amount payable as income tax on total income of Rs. 5 crores by more than the amount of income that exceeds Rs. 5 crores under old tax regime

Can you NRIs be taxed twice?

Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAAs) ensure that a person does not suffer tax on the same income in two countries. For example, if a person earns rental income in India and at the same time, he is a tax resident in Canada, then both countries can claim the right to tax this income.

In such cases, DTAA will determine which country is entitled to the primary right to tax, and what relief (tax credit / exemption) can be claimed.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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