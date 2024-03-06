ITR: What is Annual Information Statement? Where to access for making corrections
The Annual Information Statement—introduced in November 2021— gives taxpayers a single comprehensive statement on all their financial transactions done in a financial year
The Income Tax Department Monday said it is in the process of issuing notice to taxpayers about ‘mismatch’ between the information filed in the Income Tax Return (ITR) vis-a-vis information of specified financial transactions, as available with the department, for the assessment year 2021-22 (FY 2020-21).