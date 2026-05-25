Want to avoid penalties, make most of tax benefits? Here are precautions you should take while filing income-tax returns

Taxpayers can log into the official e-filing portal (https://www.incometax.gov.in/) to file income-tax returns for assessment year 2026-27 (AY27) or financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The I-T return (ITR) forms have been notified and Excel Utility for the ITR-1 (Sahaj) and ITR-4 (Sugam) forms online have also been enabled by the tax department.
Notably, all first-time taxpayers have to register using Aadhaar, PAN and other details, then use Excel utility to prepare your returns offline before digitally uploading the same.
The I-T department has issued clarifications for taxpayers. So, here are the precautions you should take while filing returns:
I made a calculation mistake in my filed ITR. Can I correct it and re-submit my return? You can re-submit your return in case you have already filed your ITR, but you later discover that you have made a mistake. This is called a Revised Return. Your return has to be revised three months before the end of the relevant AY. For AY 2025-26, the due date for filing revised return is 31st December 2025.
Can I file ITR for last 4 assessment years now? Yes, you can file ITR-U, if you have missed to file your previous four years ITRs. For current year you can file your regular ITR.
What happens if I file Income Tax Return after the due date u/s 139(1)? In case you miss filing the ITR within the due date u/s 139(1), you can still file your Income Tax Return, but you may be required to pay a late filing fee / penalty of up to ₹5,000. Additionally, you will also be required to pay interest on the tax liability (if any).
Do I need to file returns if tax has been deducted by my employer / bank? Yes, employers and banks deduct tax at source on salary and interest income respectively. You still need to disclose the income on which tax has been deducted and claim credit for TDS in the Income Tax Return.
Will I get a refund if I have paid excess tax? Any excess tax paid by you can be claimed as refund by filing your Income Tax Return. After your return is processed, ITD checks and accordingly accepts your refund claim, and then the amount is credited to your bank account. You will also get a message on your email ID registered on the e-Filing portal.
For the current tax year, i.e. financial year 2025-2026 or assessment year 2026-2027, the deadline for individual taxpayers filing ITR is 31 July 2026; while for those using ITR forms 3 and 4, is 31 August 2026.
Notably, taxpayers who miss the July deadline can still file a delayed return by 31 December, for FY25-26 / AY26-27.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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