ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3 or ITR-4: Which form should senior citizens use? Who can skip filing returns?

The Income Tax Department has started a phased rollout of online filing facilities and Excel-based utilities for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 on its e-filing portal.
The filing options for ITR-1 and ITR-4 were made available on May 15. Following whic, the online filing facility for ITR-2 was activated on May 27.
As taxpayers begin filing returns for FY 2025-26, one common challenge—particularly for senior citizens—is choosing the correct ITR form. Here's look at how to choose the right form to avoid errors, notices, or delays in processing
(Notably, taxpayers who need to file ITR-3 will have to wait longer, as the form has not been activated yet.)
For Assessment Year 2026-27, your age is not the deciding factor choosing the correct ITR form, rather it depend on your sources of income are.
Super senior citizens (people above 75 years) are entitled to certain additional tax benefits and exemptions. With the introduction and expansion of Form 125, they can now avoid filing an ITR entirely.
Form 125 (formerly Form 12BBA) is a mandatory declaration under the Income-tax Act, 2025, for “Specified Senior Citizens” to exempt them from filing Income Tax Returns (ITR).
Only individuals aged 75 years or above who are residents of India can avail of this facility.
Also, it should be noted that this is intended only for those with a pension or interest income from the same specified bank where the declaration is filed.
Any additional source of income—such as rental income, capital gains or business income—automatically disqualifies the taxpayer from using this mechanism.
Senior citizens aged 60 and above get a bigger relief under the old tax regime, as income tax applies only when their annual income exceeds ₹3 lakh, compared to ₹2.5 lakh for regular salaried taxpayers. For super senior citizens aged 80 years and above, the basic exemption limit is even higher at ₹5 lakh per year.
However, under the new tax regime, there is no separate benefit for senior citizens, as both seniors and regular taxpayers have the same basic exemption limit of ₹4 lakh annually.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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